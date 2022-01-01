Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak frites in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Steak Frites
Newburyport restaurants that serve steak frites
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Chefs Cut
$32.00
The Paddle Inn
27 State Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$28.00
8-10oz Hand Cut Sous Vide Sirloin, Hand Cut Fries, Caramelized Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Balsamic Glaze.
