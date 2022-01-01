Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve steak frites

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chefs Cut$32.00
More about The Poynt
Paddle Inn image

 

The Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Frites$28.00
8-10oz Hand Cut Sous Vide Sirloin, Hand Cut Fries, Caramelized Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Balsamic Glaze.
More about The Paddle Inn

