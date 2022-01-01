Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve steak tacos

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Taco Basket$7.00
Flour tortilla with steak, jack/cheddar cheese, and romaine lettuce. Served with our house tortilla chips!
Jalapeño Steak Taco$7.50
Try out new Jalapeno Steak Taco! Steak, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickled Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado Slices, and Avocado Lime Sauce
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Taco$5.00
Sriracha aioli, pickled red onion, cucumber, guacamole & cilantro
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8

