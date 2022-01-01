Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sticky rice in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Sticky Rice
Newburyport restaurants that serve sticky rice
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
Avg 4.4
(405 reviews)
White Sticky Rice
$3.50
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
NOODLES
The Joy Nest
50 Water St, Newburyport
Avg 4
(24 reviews)
Sticky Rice
$1.50
More about The Joy Nest
