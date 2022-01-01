Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries Loaded With Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, sour cream, shredded cheese and fresh Cilantro and Topped With Chipotle Sour Cream. Add a Protein For An Extra Kick.
*Gluten Sensitive
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Gluten-conscious deliciousness! Some people call sweet potatoes a "Super Food"! We agree :) Comes dusted in our spicy house seasoning. Try an order today!
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
SM Sweet Potato Fries$3.75
LG Sweet Potato Fries$4.75
More about Port Pizza & Subs
Mission Oak Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Mission Oak Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Fried Pickles

Shrimp Scampi

Egg Sandwiches

Penne

Mussels

Nachos

Chicken Burritos

Scallops

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston