Sweet potato fries in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
|$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries Loaded With Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, sour cream, shredded cheese and fresh Cilantro and Topped With Chipotle Sour Cream. Add a Protein For An Extra Kick.
*Gluten Sensitive
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Gluten-conscious deliciousness! Some people call sweet potatoes a "Super Food"! We agree :) Comes dusted in our spicy house seasoning. Try an order today!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Port Pizza & Subs
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|SM Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.75
|LG Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.75