Tostadas in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve tostadas

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Tostada$18.00
More about The Poynt
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
TUNA STACK TOSTADAS$18.00
Tuna, avocado salsa, salsa Negra, red onion, sriracha aioli, cucumber, served with sesame tostadas
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar

