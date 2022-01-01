Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tostadas in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Tostadas
Newburyport restaurants that serve tostadas
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Tuna Tostada
$18.00
More about The Poynt
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
Avg 4
(1265 reviews)
TUNA STACK TOSTADAS
$18.00
Tuna, avocado salsa, salsa Negra, red onion, sriracha aioli, cucumber, served with sesame tostadas
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
