Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve tuna salad

Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad with Tuna$9.99
Classic Garden Salad with two scoops of tuna on top
More about Port Pizza & Subs
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sesame Tuna Salad$22.00
jasmine rice, soft boiled egg, cucumber, ginger, crispy wonton strips & sweet soy drizzle
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Salad$12.25
Our house made tuna salad served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes and cucumbers. Tossed in a creamy balsamic dressing.
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Salmon

Filet Mignon

Gyoza

Clams

Steamed Broccoli

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shumai

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston