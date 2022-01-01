Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Veggie Spring Rolls image

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
Veggie Fresh Rolls$9.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
Veggie Fresh Rolls$9.00
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Egg Rolls$10.00
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

