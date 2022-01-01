Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Puebla Veggie Mole Taco$6.50
Vegetarians of Greater Newburyport, rejoice! Metzy's Culinary Team has created the most amazing new Vegetarian Taco, just for you! Available 100% Vegan (option for Daiya cheese), or try adding delicious traditional Cotija cheese, for out of this world flavor! Authentic house-made Mole sauce to start (crafted by our kitchen Mentor Rosa Garza), with fire-roasted Poblano peppers, delectable diced sweet fries tossed and sauteed in our secret spices, fresh corn salsa all help make this taco the heartiest and most flavorful and eye-popping treat! This taco is the real deal! Come down and get some today!
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Veggie Tacos image

 

Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortilla tacos filled with fried zucchini, cumin cauliflower salsa, refried butternut squash, queso fresco, cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Finished with cilantro. **Can be made gluten free.
More about Paddle Inn

