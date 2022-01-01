Veggie tacos in Newburyport

Vegetarians of Greater Newburyport, rejoice! Metzy's Culinary Team has created the most amazing new Vegetarian Taco, just for you! Available 100% Vegan (option for Daiya cheese), or try adding delicious traditional Cotija cheese, for out of this world flavor! Authentic house-made Mole sauce to start (crafted by our kitchen Mentor Rosa Garza), with fire-roasted Poblano peppers, delectable diced sweet fries tossed and sauteed in our secret spices, fresh corn salsa all help make this taco the heartiest and most flavorful and eye-popping treat! This taco is the real deal! Come down and get some today!

