Waffles in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Waffles
Newburyport restaurants that serve waffles
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
Avg 4.6
(208 reviews)
Extra Waffle Cone
$1.00
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Waffle
$11.99
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
