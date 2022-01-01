Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve wontons

Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Chips w/Aioli$4.50
Wonton chips with a side of Sriracha Aioli or request your favorite sauce to go with them!
Wonton Chips w/Aioli$4.50
Wonton chips with a side of Sriracha Aioli or request your favorite sauce to go with them!
More about Ohana Kitchen
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jalapeno Wontons$8.00
bacon, chipotle cream cheese filling with chili ranch dipping sauce
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
Restaurant banner

 

China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup (L)$6.75
House Special Wonton Soup$9.45
Wonton, chicken, shrimp & veggies
Wonton Soup (S)$4.75
More about China Wok Newburyport

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Greek Salad

Beef Fried Rice

Pad See

Chicken Tenders

Miso Soup

Dumplings

Beef Broccoli

Shrimp Fried Rice

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston