Newbury Salads

Newbury serves the best salads, grain bowls, wraps, and smoothies. Great clean eating with big portions at a great price.

112 Davie Blvd Unit B

Popular Items

Greek Chicken Wrap$8.95
Tortilla wrap, herbed chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, feta, olives, banana peppers, cucumbers., Greek dressing
Sweet Street Cookie$2.50
Ocean Drive Smoothie$6.95
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water, ice
Build Your Own Grain Bowl$7.95
Choose your grain bowl base, 4 regular toppings, and dressing
Tuna Poke Bowl$10.95
Ahi tuna, basmati white rice, red cabbage, avocado, carrots, cucumber, pickled onions, sesame seeds, cilantro & mint, sesame ginger dressing
Bottled Water - Smart Water 16.9oz$2.50
Build Your Own Salad$7.95
Choose your salad base, 4 regular toppings, and dressing.
Cowboy Avocado Salad$10.95
Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onion, cilantro & mint, black beans, feta, jalapeño lime cilantro dressing
Mediterranean Falafel Salad$10.95
Falafel, spicy broccoli, garlic hummus, baby spinach, spring mix, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers. mediterranean lemon vinaigrette
Chicken or Barbacao Beef Burrito Bowl$10.95
Brown rice, chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, jalapeno salsa, sour cream
Location

112 Davie Blvd Unit B

Fort Lauderdale FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

