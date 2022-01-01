Go
Consumer pic

New Chalet Restaurant

Open today 6:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

514 State St

Ottawa, IL 61350

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

BISCUITS & GRAVY, HALF ORDER$5.50
1 Biscuit topped w/ Gravy, Choice of Meat, Coffee
4 EGG$5.00
BREAKFAST WRAP$8.75
Scrambled Eggs, Ham, Shredded Cheese, Peppers, Tomato, Onion, in a Tortilla served w/ Salsa
3 MEAT SKILLET$9.75
2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage & Ham, Hashbrowns or American Fries, Choice of Toast, Coffee
HASHBROWNS$1.95
TOAST$2.50
B & G SKILLET$7.95
Hashbrowns or American Fries, , 2 egg topped with Sausage Gravy
ULTIMATE EGG SANDWICH$9.75
2 Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Meat, & American or Swiss Cheese
CHEESE OMELET$7.20
3 Eggs, Choice of Cheese, Toast, Coffee
AMERICAN FRIES$1.95
See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

514 State St, Ottawa IL 61350

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Court Street Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana

No reviews yet

Iniga serves traditional Neapolitan pizza following strict rules and traditions, seeking to elevate the culinary art of pizza making!

Pizzas By Marchelloni

No reviews yet

We are proud to offer pizza dough made from scratch daily, pan or thin crust pizza, appetizers and freshly made cinnamon bites. Try our famous beef rolls or one of our combo Mini Meal 1Deals. We look forward to serving you

Halftime Restaurant Pizza and Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

New Chalet Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston