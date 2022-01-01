Go
Newcomb Farms Restaurant

Newcomb Farms Family Restaurant-
where you are never to early for lunch or to late for breakfast

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1139 Randolph Ave • $

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)

Popular Items

New England Skillet$13.00
Two Eggs on top of home fries with bacon, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions covered with a blanketed with cheese
Home fries$3.00
Hearty Breakfast$12.00
Three eggs your choice of four bacon strips or four sausage links with home fries and toast
Giant Belgian Waffle$8.00
Giant Belgium Waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar
4 Bacon Strips$4.50
Crunchy French Toast$10.00
Deep fried Thick Texas toast covered in a mixture of corn flakes, sugar, and cinnamon
Skillet Breakfast$12.00
Two Eggs on top of home fries and your choice of either bacon, sausage, or ham blanketed with cheese
Bacon & Egg$5.00
New England Breakfast$12.00
Pancakes or French toast, two eggs four bacon strips or four sausage links
Two Eggs w/Meat$8.00
Two eggs any style with bacon, ham, or sausage severed with toast
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1139 Randolph Ave

Milton MA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
