New Glarus Bakery

A Little Bliss in Every Bite!

534 1st St • $

Avg 4.4 (196 reviews)

Popular Items

Shoe Solas$2.75
Delicate puff dough wrapped around pecans and cinnamon and hand-rolled in sugar.
Swiss Hard Rolls$0.99
Light and airy with a delicious crackly, crunchy crust, which makes them a wonderful mini-sandwich roll.
Orange Blossoms$2.50
Danish dough bursting with real ground oranges topped with our vanilla orange glaze.
Cream Horn$3.25
A golden flaky pastry shaped like a horn and filled with our signature buttercream.
Cherry Puff$2.50
A burst of ripe, red cherry filling in a plump puff pastry wrapping, drizzled with a luscious trail of creamy icing.
Bread Flour - 1 lb$1.25
Bread flour is all-purpose, contains no leavening additives. Use with dry or cake yeast, baking powder for breads, cookies, pastries, etc.
Hot Cross Buns
Candied cherries baked into sweet, tender dough topped with golden-brown buttery glaze and and sweet homemade vanilla icing
Morning Buns$3.50
Flaky, oversized morning rolls layered with cinnamon swirls and dusted in cinnamon sugar
Almond Horn$2.75
Our buttery, house-made puff pastry dough, wrapped around a melting filling of sweet marzipan and finished with a delicate vanilla icing drizzle.
Nut Horns$3.00
Flaky cream cheese dough wrapped around the tempting crunch of brown sugar and walnuts topped with a snowy swirl of icing.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

534 1st St

New Glarus WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

