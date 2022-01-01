New Glory Craft Brewery

Let's get back to the classics! This brew is inspired by the pilsners first developed back in the 19th century. We use a pilsner grain that has been malted in the traditional Bohemian fashion along with 100% Tettnang hops. The resulting beer is floral with just a hint of spice. In typical pilsner fashion, it pours a bright, golden yellow. If you like crushable, ultra crisp beers, this one's for you. Prost! Comes in at 5.0%

