Go
Toast

New Glory Craft Brewery

Come in and enjoy!

8251 Alpine Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gummy Worms Pale Ale Keg$96.79
American Pale Ale chock-full of “juicy” Pacific Northwest Hops and “chewy” wheat malt and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Comes in at 5.8% ABV.
Citra Dream 4 Pack$16.00
This Hazy IPA is, simply put, our love letter to Citra hops. We use 100% Citra in various and peculiar ways throughout the brewing process to get as much delicious flavor and complexity as possible. Utilizing a flavorful blend of Thomas Fawcett Pearl, rolled oats, and flaked wheat, we charge this brew during the boil, the whirlpool, fermentation, and secondary dry hop. You'll enjoy layer upon layer of fresh papaya, pineapple juice, rock sugar, and overripe tropical fruit, all backed by a smattering of bright citrus.
NGB Pils 4-Pack$12.00
Let's get back to the classics! This brew is inspired by the pilsners first developed back in the 19th century. We use a pilsner grain that has been malted in the traditional Bohemian fashion along with 100% Tettnang hops. The resulting beer is floral with just a hint of spice. In typical pilsner fashion, it pours a bright, golden yellow. If you like crushable, ultra crisp beers, this one's for you. Prost! Comes in at 5.0%
Keg Deposit$100.00
$100 Keg Deposit charge. Fully refunded upon return of the keg shell
Gummy Worms 4 Pack$15.00
It's hard to believe, but no confections were harmed in the making of this delicious brew! So how do we do it? We make this juicy, candy-like beer drinkable by using a careful balance of wheat, oats, and brewer's 2-row barley. It is then aggressively dry hopped with Citra nd Amarillo hops for all of those sweet candied pineapple and fruit notes reminiscent of our favorite gummy candies. Comes in at 5.8% ABV,
Yasss Cream (Extreme) 4 Pack$21.00
To put it quite frankly, we slayed this beer! It's extreme for a reason. We packed our tanks to the brim with Cara Cara orange purée, milk sugar, and a whole-lotta vanilla. Yasss! This beer's got that smooth creaminess and that juicy sour citrus punch. What's not to love? It's fabulous!
Mindshaker - Strawberry Pineapple 4 Pack$21.00
American Double IPA brewed in collaboration with our friends at Dionysus Brewing Company. It’s brewed with strawberry, pineapple, lactose, and vanilla, and fermented with our expressive ale yeast. Packaged in its purest form, unfined and unfiltered. Comes in at 8.1% ABV!
See full menu

Location

8251 Alpine Avenue

Sacramento CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twin Lotus Thai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bullta Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sac City Brews

No reviews yet

Sac City Brews Neighborhood Tap House is a laid back, family and pet friendly neighborhood joint in Tahoe Park. We are all about providing a great craft beer selection and unfussy, get-in-your-belly food options featuring gourmet sausages, shareable apps, and seasonal salads in a comfortable environment.

Tacoa

No reviews yet

Open for takeout only until 8pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston