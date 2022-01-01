Newhall restaurants you'll love
Newhall's top cuisines
Must-try Newhall restaurants
More about The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
22722 Lyons Ave. #6, Newhall
|Popular items
|13 oz Liquid Gold
|$9.00
Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger.
Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, immune function, vision, skin, bone formation.
Can not alter ingredients
|Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl
|$15.00
grilled chicken topped with chimichurri, mashed avocado, arugula, and sweet potato wedges
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$14.75
romaine + arugula, shredded chicken breast, mint leaves, dates, shaved almonds, pecorino romano, red cabbage slaw, maple vinaigrette
More about Vincenzo's - Newhall
Vincenzo's - Newhall
24504 Lyons Ave, Newhall
|Popular items
|Wings
|$8.95
Original Hot, Sweet & Spicy Thai, Teriyaki or BBQ
|Large Vincenzo's Pizza
|$31.95
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni & Sausage
|Antipasto Salad
|$7.50
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Cheese & Olives
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita
23740 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita
|Popular items
|Creamy Vegan
|$13.99
Creamy Vegan Broth, Thick Vegan Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Corn, Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil.
|Hakata Bite (Spicy)
|$6.99
5 Pieces Spicy Pork Gyoza Dumplings.
|Chicken Karaage
|$8.99
Japanese Fried Chicken Bits with Kotsu Aioli Sauce.
More about Rustic Burger House
Rustic Burger House
24480 Main Street suite 100, Newhall
More about [Blank] Cafe - Santa Clarita
[Blank] Cafe - Santa Clarita
24263 Main Street, Newhall