Newhall restaurants you'll love

Newhall restaurants
Toast
  • Newhall

Must-try Newhall restaurants

The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery image

 

The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery

22722 Lyons Ave. #6, Newhall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
13 oz Liquid Gold$9.00
Apple, carrot, turmeric, ginger.
Antioxidant, helps reduction of inflammation, immune function, vision, skin, bone formation.
Can not alter ingredients
Chicken & Sweet Potato Bowl$15.00
grilled chicken topped with chimichurri, mashed avocado, arugula, and sweet potato wedges
Chicken Chopped Salad$14.75
romaine + arugula, shredded chicken breast, mint leaves, dates, shaved almonds, pecorino romano, red cabbage slaw, maple vinaigrette
Vincenzo's - Newhall image

 

Vincenzo's - Newhall

24504 Lyons Ave, Newhall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$8.95
Original Hot, Sweet & Spicy Thai, Teriyaki or BBQ
Large Vincenzo's Pizza$31.95
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Pepperoni & Sausage
Antipasto Salad$7.50
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Cheese & Olives
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita image

 

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita

23740 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Creamy Vegan$13.99
Creamy Vegan Broth, Thick Vegan Noodles, Marinated Tofu, Corn, Deep Fried Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil.
Hakata Bite (Spicy)$6.99
5 Pieces Spicy Pork Gyoza Dumplings.
Chicken Karaage$8.99
Japanese Fried Chicken Bits with Kotsu Aioli Sauce.
Main pic

 

Rustic Burger House

24480 Main Street suite 100, Newhall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

[Blank] Cafe - Santa Clarita

24263 Main Street, Newhall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
