Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Newhall
/
Newhall
/
Cookies
Newhall restaurants that serve cookies
The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
22722 Lyons Ave. #6, Newhall
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar
$6.00
More about The Daily Harvest Cafe & Juicery
Vincenzo's - Newhall
24504 Lyons Ave, Newhall
No reviews yet
Soft & Chewy Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$6.95
with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Vincenzo's - Newhall
Browse other tasty dishes in Newhall
Chicken Salad
More near Newhall to explore
Northridge
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Encino
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Woodland Hills
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Valencia
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Van Nuys
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Tarzana
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(485 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston