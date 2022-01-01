Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Newhall

Newhall restaurants
Newhall restaurants that serve seaweed salad

All About Sushi

26921 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$8.00
More about All About Sushi
Item pic

 

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita - Santa Clarita

23740 Lyons Avenue, Santa Clarita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Japanese Seaweed Salad Topped with Sesame Seeds!
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza - Santa Clarita - Santa Clarita

