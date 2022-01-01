Newington restaurants you'll love

Go
Newington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newington

Newington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Newington restaurants

Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

2800 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Link
Griddled sausage link
Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
More about Epicurean Feast
Joey Garlic's - Newington image

 

Joey Garlic's - Newington

150 Kitts Lane, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Eggplant Fries$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Sm Cheese$10.99
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington
Checkers Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Checkers Pizza

3269 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

Avg 4.2 (1183 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Cake$4.95
20" Extra Large$20.95
Carrot Cake$4.95
More about Checkers Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights

80 Fenn Road, Newington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Square Peg Pizzeria Newington/Montana Knights
Map

More near Newington to explore

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet

Berlin

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston