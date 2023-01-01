Buffalo chicken pizza in Newington
Newington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about TJ's on Cedar
TJ's on Cedar
14 East Cedar Street, Newington
|Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, hot sauce & a side of bleu cheese
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington
Joey Garlic's - Newington
150 Kitts Lane, Newington
|Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$23.99
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
|Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$13.99
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.