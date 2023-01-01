Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Newington

Newington restaurants
Newington restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

TJ's on Cedar

14 East Cedar Street, Newington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, hot sauce & a side of bleu cheese
More about TJ's on Cedar
Joey Garlic's - Newington

150 Kitts Lane, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.99
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.99
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington

