Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Newington

Go
Newington restaurants
Toast

Newington restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Consumer pic

 

TJ's on Cedar

14 East Cedar Street, Newington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.00
Chicken, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.00
Chicken, red onion, bacon, BBQ sauce & mozzarella
More about TJ's on Cedar
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Newington

150 Kitts Lane, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.99
Hand-crushed tomatoes, pesto, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, and roasted red peppers.
Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.99
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, diced tomato and Romano topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar.
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.99
Buffalo sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers, Mozzarella, Romano, Cheddar and chicken.
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington

Browse other tasty dishes in Newington

Egg Rolls

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Newington to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1093 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston