Chicken soup in Newington

Newington restaurants
Newington restaurants that serve chicken soup

The Rockin Chicken

236 West Hill Road, Newington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken soup small$5.00
Chicken soup Large$9.00
More about The Rockin Chicken
Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St

1076 Main St, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.00
ditalini | parmesan | chives | EVO
More about Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St

