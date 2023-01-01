Chicken soup in Newington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Newington restaurants that serve chicken soup
The Rockin Chicken
236 West Hill Road, Newington
No reviews yet
Chicken soup small
$5.00
Chicken soup Large
$9.00
More about The Rockin Chicken
Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St
1076 Main St, Newington
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.00
ditalini | parmesan | chives | EVO
More about Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St
