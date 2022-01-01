Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Newington

Newington restaurants
Newington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Epicurean Feast

2800 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Newington

150 Kitts Lane, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.49
Breaded buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & gorgonzola dressing. Served with house made chips.
Chicken Caprese Wrap$12.49
Grilled chicken breast topped with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, and balsamic glaze.
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$12.49
Grilled or blackened chicken, romaine & red onion in Caesar dressing. Served with house made chips.
