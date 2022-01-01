Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Newington

Go
Newington restaurants
Toast

Newington restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

 

Epicurean Feast

2800 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Cup$2.30
Available on Fridays
More about Epicurean Feast
Item pic

 

Joey Garlic's - Newington

150 Kitts Lane, Newington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg New England Clam Pizza$23.99
White Pie with garlic, oregano , basil, romano, EVOO, clams and mozzarella.
Lg Clam Casino Pie$24.99
Hand-crushed tomatoes, chopped clams, garlic, bacon, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella.
Linguini Clam Sauce$21.99
Make it red or white!
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington

Browse other tasty dishes in Newington

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near Newington to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (103 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston