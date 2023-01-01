Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg rolls in
Newington
/
Newington
/
Egg Rolls
Newington restaurants that serve egg rolls
TJ's on Cedar
14 East Cedar Street, Newington
No reviews yet
Lil Mac Egg Rolls
$8.00
More about TJ's on Cedar
Joey Garlic's - Newington
150 Kitts Lane, Newington
No reviews yet
**NEW** Philly Egg Rolls
$12.99
Crispy egg rolls with steak, onion and cheese. Served with chipotle aioli.
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington
Browse other tasty dishes in Newington
Chicken Wraps
Reuben
Chicken Pizza
Mac And Cheese
More near Newington to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
West Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Glastonbury
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1093 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1124 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston