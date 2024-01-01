Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Newington

Go
Newington restaurants
Toast

Newington restaurants that serve risotto

Consumer pic

 

Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St

1076 Main St, Newington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Risotto$34.00
squid ink rice | scallops | shrimp | mussels | tomato | crispy calamari
More about Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St
Joey Garlic's - Newington image

 

Joey Garlic's - Newington

150 Kitts Lane, Newington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sd Risotto$8.50
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington

Browse other tasty dishes in Newington

Chicken Soup

Cake

Tacos

Penne

Nachos

French Fries

Pies

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Newington to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

West Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wethersfield

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Hill

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Cromwell

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (252 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston