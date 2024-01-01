Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Risotto in
Newington
/
Newington
/
Risotto
Newington restaurants that serve risotto
Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St
1076 Main St, Newington
No reviews yet
Seafood Risotto
$34.00
squid ink rice | scallops | shrimp | mussels | tomato | crispy calamari
More about Rooster Co. - 1076 Main St
Joey Garlic's - Newington
150 Kitts Lane, Newington
No reviews yet
Sd Risotto
$8.50
More about Joey Garlic's - Newington
