Elaina’s Club Cafe

Cafe services for members and non-members @JNCC
Shakes | Smoothies | Wraps | Pizza | GF Options

625 Mission Valley Rd

Popular Items

The Full Experience Meal Package$225.00
6 Breakfast
6 Lunch
6 Dinners
6 Protein Doughnuts
100% gluten-free & sugar-free meal packages from Gainz Bakery
Mexican Protein Bowl$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Chili Lime Sauce | Dairy-Free Low-Fat Chipotle aioli
350 Calories
30 P | 50 C | 5 Fat
Chipotle Chicken Bacon Wrap$10.00
Bacon | Chicken | Melted Cheese Blend | Flour Tortilla | Low-Fat Chipotle Aioli
22g Protein | 35g Carbs | 8g Fat
350 calories
**Contains wheat & dairy**
Asian Protein Bowl$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Takeout sauce | YumYum sauce | Sesame Seeds
350 Calories
30 P | 50 C | 5 Fat
Detox Berry Blast Protein Shake$8.00
Frozen strawberries | Frozen banana | Amazing Greens sugar grass blend | almond milk | whey
275 Calories
2 Fat | 30 Protein | 35 Carbs
Chicken Bacon Ranch Protein Bowl$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast | Mixed green veggies | Calrose Rice | Bacon | Dairy-Free, Low-Fat Ranch
370 Calories
30 P | 50 C | 12 Fat
Strawberry Lemonade (Frozen)$6.00
Frozen strawberries | Sugar-Free Lemonade EAAs (essential amino acids) | Ice
25 Calories
0 Fat | 0 Protein | 8 Carbs
The Grind$125.00
6 Lunch
6 Dinner Entrees
100% gluten-free & sugar-free meal packages from Gainz Bakery Cafe
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
Classic cheese pizza topped with pepperoni & sweet garlic herb drizzle.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.00
Chicken | Bacon | Melted Cheese Blend |
| Flour Tortilla | Low-Calorie Ranch Dipping Sauce
22g Protein | 35g Carbs | 8g Fat
350 calories
**Contains wheat & dairy**
Location

625 Mission Valley Rd

New Braunfels TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
