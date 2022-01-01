Newmarket restaurants you'll love
More about The Big Bean Newmarket
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Big Bean Newmarket
118 Main St, Newmarket
|Popular items
|The 420
|$9.50
Two eggs any style, a side of meat of your choice, toast of your choice, home fries, and a small coffee.
|Big Bean Breakfast
|$14.00
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, toast of your choice, home fries, two small pancakes, a small juice, and a small coffee.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options
More about The Stone Church
The Stone Church
5 Granite Street, Newmarket
|Popular items
|NAKED FRIES
|$6.00
12 oz of the best hand cut fries this side of the Mississippi.
|Buffalo soldier chicken dip
|$10.00
Shredded chicken with cheddar cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and buffalo sauce topped with scallions. Served with house made tortilla chips.
|Zion hill buddha bowl
|$14.00
Sautéed squash, cauliflower, chickpeas and black beans over spinach and white rice. Topped with red pepper aioli. Available with grill or fried chicken, tofu or salmon.
More about The Oak House
The Oak House
110 Main St, Newmarket
|Popular items
|Cuban Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
smoked pork, bacon, pickles, red onion, swiss, maple mustard, garlic mayo, grilled sourdough
|Baby Yoda
|$15.00
Smoked Turkey/ Bacon/ Jalapeno/ Avocado/ Pepperjack/ Roasted Onion Ranch
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
Truffle Oil/ Parmesan/ Garlic Mayo