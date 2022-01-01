Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newmarket restaurants you'll love

Newmarket restaurants
Newmarket's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Newmarket restaurants

The Big Bean Newmarket image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Big Bean Newmarket

118 Main St, Newmarket

Avg 4.7 (1538 reviews)
Popular items
The 420$9.50
Two eggs any style, a side of meat of your choice, toast of your choice, home fries, and a small coffee.
Big Bean Breakfast$14.00
Two eggs any style, bacon, sausage, toast of your choice, home fries, two small pancakes, a small juice, and a small coffee.
Breakfast Sandwich$2.75
Create your own breakfast sandwich by selecting from a variety of options
More about The Big Bean Newmarket
The Stone Church image

 

The Stone Church

5 Granite Street, Newmarket

No reviews yet
Popular items
NAKED FRIES$6.00
12 oz of the best hand cut fries this side of the Mississippi.
Buffalo soldier chicken dip$10.00
Shredded chicken with cheddar cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and buffalo sauce topped with scallions. Served with house made tortilla chips.
Zion hill buddha bowl$14.00
Sautéed squash, cauliflower, chickpeas and black beans over spinach and white rice. Topped with red pepper aioli. Available with grill or fried chicken, tofu or salmon.
More about The Stone Church
The Oak House image

 

The Oak House

110 Main St, Newmarket

No reviews yet
Popular items
Cuban Grilled Cheese$14.00
smoked pork, bacon, pickles, red onion, swiss, maple mustard, garlic mayo, grilled sourdough
Baby Yoda$15.00
Smoked Turkey/ Bacon/ Jalapeno/ Avocado/ Pepperjack/ Roasted Onion Ranch
Truffle Fries$8.00
Truffle Oil/ Parmesan/ Garlic Mayo
More about The Oak House

