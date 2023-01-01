Quesadillas in Newmarket
Newmarket restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Big Bean Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Big Bean Cafe
118 Main St, Newmarket
|Odiorne Quesadilla
|$13.00
Buffalo grilled chicken quesadilla with tomato, scallions, mozzarella and American cheese. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of side
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.00
Plain cheese quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Choose from a wide variety of additional ingredients to create your own quesadilla! Served with a small mixed fruit.
|Odiorne Quesadilla
|$13.00
Buffalo grilled chicken quesadilla with tomato, scallions, mozzarella and American cheese. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of side