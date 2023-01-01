Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Newmarket

Newmarket restaurants
Newmarket restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Big Bean Newmarket image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Big Bean Cafe

118 Main St, Newmarket

Avg 4.7 (1538 reviews)
Takeout
Odiorne Quesadilla$13.00
Buffalo grilled chicken quesadilla with tomato, scallions, mozzarella and American cheese. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese or ranch dressing and your choice of side
Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
Plain cheese quesadilla with cheddar cheese. Choose from a wide variety of additional ingredients to create your own quesadilla! Served with a small mixed fruit.
More about The Big Bean Cafe
The Oak House image

 

The Oak House

110 Main St, Newmarket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Quesadilla, Side Chips And Salsa$14.00
house smoked chicken wings coated with korean bbq sauce. topped with cashews and scallions
More about The Oak House

