Newnan restaurants you'll love

PITA Mediterranean Street Food
326 Newnan crossing bypass, Newnan
|Popular items
|Pita Family Meal
|$39.99
Comes with 2 proteins, 3 sides, tzatziki sauce and Pita Bread
|Loaded Fries
|$8.95
Seasoned Fries, crumbled Feta, tahini & garnish. Loaded on top with traditional gyro meat
|Falafel
|$10.95
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
Arden's Garden
98 Temple Ave, Newnan
|Popular items
|Sunrise*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Orange juice, apple juice, mangos, peaches, strawberries
|Supergreen*
|$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
|TLC (Turmeric Loves Carrot)
|$4.35
Ingredients: Carrots, orange juice, turmeric root
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
510 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan
|Popular items
|Crispy Tenders W/FF
|$13.95
5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries
|Build Your Own + Small Square
|$11.95
Topped with our three-cheese blend // Toppings 1.00 each
|Half Dozen Naked Wings
|$9.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant
91 millard farmer ind blvd, newnan
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
3150 GA-34, Newnan
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$13.95
Lettuce & Tomato
|Greek Fries
|$5.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
|Signature Gyro
|$11.45
Double Protein loaded with fries& tzatziki sauce
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg
3150 Highway 34 E, Newnan
People's Choice Georgia
1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan
RPM Full Service
15 Jackson St., Newnan