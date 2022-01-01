Newnan restaurants you'll love

Newnan restaurants
Toast
  • Newnan

Newnan's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Newnan restaurants

PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

326 Newnan crossing bypass, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pita Family Meal$39.99
Comes with 2 proteins, 3 sides, tzatziki sauce and Pita Bread
Loaded Fries$8.95
Seasoned Fries, crumbled Feta, tahini & garnish. Loaded on top with traditional gyro meat
Falafel$10.95
Chickpeas, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Turnip & Tahini
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Arden's Garden image

 

Arden's Garden

98 Temple Ave, Newnan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise*$3.85
Ingredients: Orange juice, apple juice, mangos, peaches, strawberries
Supergreen*$3.85
Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse
TLC (Turmeric Loves Carrot)$4.35
Ingredients:  Carrots, orange juice, turmeric root
More about Arden's Garden
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

510 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Tenders W/FF$13.95
5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries
Build Your Own + Small Square$11.95
Topped with our three-cheese blend // Toppings 1.00 each
Half Dozen Naked Wings$9.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
More about Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
714 Bistro image

 

714 Bistro

7 Spring St, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicharones$5.00
More about 714 Bistro
Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant image

 

Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant

91 millard farmer ind blvd, newnan

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Grayson's Steak and Seafood Restaurant
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Westside Fish Fry

89 Temple Ave. Ste. A, Newnan

Avg 4.1 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Westside Fish Fry
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg image

 

Crust & Craft Sharpsburg

3150 Highway 34 E, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Crust & Craft Sharpsburg
Restaurant banner

 

People's Choice Georgia

1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about People's Choice Georgia
Restaurant banner

 

RPM Full Service

15 Jackson St., Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about RPM Full Service

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newnan

Gyro Salad

Shawarma

Bisque

Hummus

Greek Salad

Tzatziki

Grilled Chicken

Seafood Salad

