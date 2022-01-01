Cake in Newnan
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill
510 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan
|Towering Carrot Cake
|$10.95
Four big layers of moist carrot cake, iced and layered with a cream cheese icing. Finihsed with chopped walnuts on the sides.
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.95
GLUTEN FREE // A warm, rich chocolate cake filled with molten chocolate, served with vanilla bean ice cream.
|Ultimate Chocolate Cake
|$9.95
Four big layers of chocolate cake, iced and layered with a rich chocolate icing and finished with chocolate cookie crumbs on the sides.