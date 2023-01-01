Cheese fries in Newnan
Newnan restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ
OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ
1385 GA-34, east,Newnan, GA 30265, Newnan
|PHILLY CHEESE DAWG + FRIES
|$12.00
Beef hot dog, steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese
More about Crust & Craft Sharpsburg - C&C Sharpsburg, GA
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg - C&C Sharpsburg, GA
3150 Highway 34 E, Newnan
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$12.00
shoe string fries topped with queso, bacon bits and scallions served with ranch dressing
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$10.00
shoe string fries topped with queso, bacon bits and scallions served with ranch dressing