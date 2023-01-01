Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Newnan

Newnan restaurants
Newnan restaurants that serve cheese fries

OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ

1385 GA-34, east,Newnan, GA 30265, Newnan

PHILLY CHEESE DAWG + FRIES$12.00
Beef hot dog, steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese
Crust & Craft Sharpsburg - C&C Sharpsburg, GA

3150 Highway 34 E, Newnan

Bacon Cheese Fries$12.00
shoe string fries topped with queso, bacon bits and scallions served with ranch dressing
Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
shoe string fries topped with queso, bacon bits and scallions served with ranch dressing
