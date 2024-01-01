Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Newnan

Go
Newnan restaurants
Toast

Newnan restaurants that serve chili dogs

Item pic

 

Skinny's Food Truck #2 (Big Red) - Our BIG RED Food Truck

1065 Sullivan Road, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$5.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef with chili and cheddar served on our special Brioche bun.
Chili Dog$4.99
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef and chili served on our special Brioche bun.
More about Skinny's Food Truck #2 (Big Red) - Our BIG RED Food Truck
Item pic

 

Skinny's Bar & Grill

1065 Sullivan Road, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dog$5.59
Let's get one thing straight. These hot dogs are not concession stand hot dogs. Ours are 6:1 hot dogs as compared to 8:1. What's that mean? Our hot dogs are BIGGER and JUICIER. And yes, they are all beef with chili and cheddar served on our special Brioche bun.
More about Skinny's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Newnan

Corn Dogs

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Map

More near Newnan to explore

Douglasville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Morrow

No reviews yet

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairburn

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (406 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1383 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston