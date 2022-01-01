Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Newnan

Go
Newnan restaurants
Toast

Newnan restaurants that serve french fries

PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

326 Newnan crossing bypass, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.95
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

3150 GA-34, Newnan

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.95
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Newnan

Seafood Salad

Shawarma

Baklava

Cheesecake

Falafel Salad

Gyro Salad

Grilled Chicken

Tzatziki

Map

More near Newnan to explore

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Douglasville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Morrow

No reviews yet

Fairburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (823 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston