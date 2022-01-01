Philly cheesesteaks in Newnan
Newnan restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ
OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ
Georgia Highway 34, Newnan
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK EGGROLL
|$4.00
STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE
More about People's Choice Georgia - 1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
People's Choice Georgia - 1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan
|Philly Cheesesteak - Giant
|$19.75
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
|Philly Cheesesteak - Whole
|$15.50
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
|Philly Cheesesteak - Half
|$10.50
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo