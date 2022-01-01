Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Newnan

Go
Newnan restaurants
Toast

Newnan restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ

Georgia Highway 34, Newnan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK EGGROLL$4.00
STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE
More about OVER THE TOP STREET EATZ
Restaurant banner

 

People's Choice Georgia - 1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard

1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheesesteak - Giant$19.75
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
Philly Cheesesteak - Whole$15.50
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
Philly Cheesesteak - Half$10.50
shaved sirloin steak sauteed to order and served on a soft roll with American cheese and mayo
More about People's Choice Georgia - 1741 Newnan Crossing Boulevard

Browse other tasty dishes in Newnan

Fried Pickles

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Ravioli

Cake

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Newnan to explore

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Douglasville

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fairburn

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (635 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (312 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (992 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston