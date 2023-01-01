Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newport restaurants you'll love

Go
Newport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newport

Newport's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Scroll right

Must-try Newport restaurants

Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

2123 malcom ave, Newport

Avg 3.9 (205 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant
Main pic

 

The Angry Possum - 121 Hazel Street

121 Hazel Street, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Angry Possum - 121 Hazel Street
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Bridge

2600-A Doyle Street, Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own or Plain Latte$0.00
Milk foam- 1/3 steamed milk 2/3 espresso
Snicker Bar Latte$0.00
Caramel + Chocolate + Hazelnut w/ Steamed Milk & Espresso
Blue Bridge Americano (2 shots + water)$2.25
2 shots of espresso plus water
More about Blue Bridge
Map

More near Newport to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

North Little Rock

No reviews yet

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (22 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston