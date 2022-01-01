Newport Beach bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Newport Beach
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie
|$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
|Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
|Apple Crumble Pie - 9"
|$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
Arc Butcher & Baker
417 30th Street, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|crispy fish taco
|$7.00
alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.
|family chicken pot pie (9")
|$28.00
puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.
|arugula salad
|$12.00
ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.
MOULIN - Newport Beach
1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Le Parigot Jambon
|$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
|Le croissandwich w/ Ham
|$12.00
Eggs with housemade ham inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
|Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites
|$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo