Newport Beach bakeries you'll love

SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Holiday Gingerbread Cookie$14.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 2 girl and 2 boy gingerbread cookies
Classic Marble Cake
Vanilla and chocolate cake marbled together with chocolate chips. Filled and frosted with vanilla and chocolate buttercreams.
Apple Crumble Pie - 9"$34.95
AVAILABLE 11/3 - 12/24 ONLY -- Apples baked in a flaky crust and featuring our signature crumble topping.
More about SusieCakes
Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
crispy fish taco$7.00
alaskan halibut. freso creme. cabbage.
family chicken pot pie (9")$28.00
puff pastry crust. mushroom. carrot. onion. gravy.
arugula salad$12.00
ricotta salata. almonds. shaved red onion. chive oil & balsamic dressing.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
MOULIN - Newport Beach image

 

MOULIN - Newport Beach

1000 Bristol North #10, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Le Parigot Jambon$9.00
Grilled Panini Style Housemade Ham and Emental Cheese.
The Real Deal, so French!
Le croissandwich w/ Ham$12.00
Eggs with housemade ham inside a croissant.
Served with mixed greens
Le Cornet de Fresh French Frites$5.00
Real French fries from French people, what a concept ;)
Always Fresh, Always French, the Real Deal !
More about MOULIN - Newport Beach
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$14.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
Cobb Salad$14.95
Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe

