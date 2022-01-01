Newport Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Newport Beach
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$14.95
Turkey, avocado, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato and onion on choice of bread.
|Cobb Salad
|$14.95
Romaine, roasted chicken breast, bacon, tomato, avocado, gorgonzola, hard boiled egg and ranch dressing.
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Eggs, potatoes, onions, cheese & chorizo
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|John's Sandwich
|$11.00
turkey, mozzarella & pesto on soudough
|Standard
|$9.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
|BLTA
|$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Triple Taco Plate
|$16.00
Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.
|Chicken Frisco Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
|Taco a la cart
|$6.00
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Newport Nachos
|$16.00
housemade corn tortilla chips - queso cheese - monterey jack cheese - black beans
topped with red salsa - sour cream - green onions - pickled chilis
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$17.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Cauliflower Crust Pizza
|$22.00
basil pesto - tomatoes - shaved cauliflower
mozzarella - arugula - lemon vinaigrette
Bello by Sandro Nardone
1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$18.00
The classic Pizza Margherita invented in Naples, Sandro's home town where he learned to make it. Just tomato, mozzarella, basil, and a little garlic.
|POMODORO
|$19.00
Nothing says home in any part of Italy like Pasta Pomodoro. House made Spaghetti with Pomodoro in 3 textures / Basil (Vegan)
|POLPO
|$24.00
One of our most popular dishes. Crispy Octopus with a Farro & Gardinera Salad & Great Olive Oil
Bosscat Newport Beach
4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|BOURBON PORK LOIN
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|PRIME RIB ROAST
|$200.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people
|BROWN SUGAR BAKED HAM
|$175.00
Packages include:
• mac n cheese
• scalloped potatoes
• maple glazed root vegetables
• choice of green vegetables
• choice of dessert
• rolls + butter
enough food for 4 people