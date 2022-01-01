Newport Beach pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Newport Beach

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (673 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" Build Your Own Pizza$19.95
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
Boneless Wings$13.95
2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce
Large Stuffed Build Your Own Pie$26.95
Please Allow 50-60 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices.
Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.
More about Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
Cucina Enoteca image

PIZZA

Cucina Enoteca

951 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (3554 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
italian chopped$14.50
escarole + radicchio + green bean + cherry tomato + cucumber + provolone + pepperoncini + ceci bean + almond + dill + oregano vinaigrette + rosemary breadcrumb
mushroom + goat cheese pizza$18.50
caramelized onion + truffle oil + fresh herb
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
margherita pizza$18.00
tomato sauce + house made mozzarella + basil
all pizza 20% off every Tuesday! use promo code: TAKEOUT20
More about Cucina Enoteca
Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach

800 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (4455 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fennel Sausage Pizza$23.00
panna, red onion, scallions
Funghi Misti Pizza$23.00
Mixed mushrooms, fontina, taleggio, thyme
Pane Bianco$6.00
Thick white country bread, grilled, drowned in olive oil, rubbed with garlic & finished with sea salt.
More about Pizzeria Mozza Newport Beach
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Triple Taco Plate$16.00
Three soft corn tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican Rice and beans.
Chicken Frisco Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, avocado, sliced tomato and cheddar cheese grilled on Parmesan sourdough.
Taco a la cart$6.00
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
Z Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Z Pizza

3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ceasar Salad$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
8 pieces$10.75
Skillet baked, all-natural chicken wings with your choice of sauce
ZBQ
Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro
More about Z Pizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Pies

Chopped Salad

Short Ribs

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston