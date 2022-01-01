Newport Beach seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Newport Beach
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Gyoza To Go
|$14.00
pan roasted pork and vegetable dumpling served with ponzu
|J. Poppers To Go
|$14.00
crab meat, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura battered and served with smoked aioli and eel sauce
|Lobster Roll To Go
|$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Bear Flag Fish Company
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Ahi Poké
|$21.95
Served with Chips.
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Served with Chips.
|Specialty Burritos
|$13.95
Your Choice of Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.
More about Fable & Spirit
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Fable & Spirit
3441 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$16.00
vine ripened tomatoes | roasted garlic brioche croutons | fried capers | shaved parmigiano
|Chicken Confit
|$30.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
|Guinness Brown Bread
|$9.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt