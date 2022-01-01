Newport Beach seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Newport Beach

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (6748 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyoza To Go$14.00
pan roasted pork and vegetable dumpling served with ponzu
J. Poppers To Go$14.00
crab meat, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura battered and served with smoked aioli and eel sauce
Lobster Roll To Go$34.00
Maine lobster, top load bun, old bay aioli, lemon oil, french fries
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Specialty Burritos$13.95
Your Choice of Fish Burrito with White or Brown Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo, and Tommy Sauce.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Fable & Spirit image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Fable & Spirit

3441 Via Lido, Newport Beach

Avg 4.5 (2760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar$16.00
vine ripened tomatoes | roasted garlic brioche croutons | fried capers | shaved parmigiano
Chicken Confit$30.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
Guinness Brown Bread$9.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt
More about Fable & Spirit
Circle Hook Fish Company image

 

Circle Hook Fish Company

407 31st Street, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Poke Bowl$18.00
More about Circle Hook Fish Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Tacos

Burritos

Cookies

Pies

Chopped Salad

Short Ribs

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston