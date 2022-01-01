Avocado salad in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve avocado salad
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Avocado Romaine Salad
|$12.95
Romaine, cucumber, tomato, carrot, red onion and croutons, tossed in citrus viniagrette and topped with avocado slices
More about Z Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Z Pizza
3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|ZBQ
Smoked mozzarella, red onions, bbq chicken, bbq sauce, cilantro
|Berkeley Vegan
Housemade marinara sauce, vegan daiya cheese, vegan crumbles, roasted zucchini, cherry tomatoes, roasted mushrooms, roasted red onions, bell peppers
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses