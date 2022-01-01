Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve cake

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Cannery Seafood of the Pacific

3010 Lafayette Avenue, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (6748 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes To Go$18.00
avocado creme fraiche, fines herbs, fennel pollen and lemon salt
More about Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

2043 Westcliff Dr #104, Newport Beach

Avg 4.9 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
8 Box Cupcake Assortment$34.00
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday.
Mini Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$30.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
More about SusieCakes
Arc Butcher & Baker image

 

Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th Street, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
the wedge$16.00
grilled bacon. roquefort bleu.
cheese & charcuterie$45.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 6-8 well.
cheese & charcuterie (for 2)$22.00
mustard. accoutrements. almonds. serves 2-3 well.
More about Arc Butcher & Baker
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Green Machine Wrap$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about A Market
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Eggrolls$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
Mucho Nachos$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
Eastbluff Burrito$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
More about Mutt's Eastbluff

