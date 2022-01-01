Calamari in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve calamari
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Bear Flag Fish Company
3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$9.95
Served with Chips.
|Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna
|$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
|Ahi Poké
|$21.95
Served with Chips.
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach
|T/BLK CALAMARI
|$6.00
Blackened calamari, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
|Mucho Nachos
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
|Eastbluff Burrito
|$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
More about Billy's at the Beach
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Calamari
|$21.00