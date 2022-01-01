Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve calamari

Bear Flag Fish Company image

 

Bear Flag Fish Company

3421 Via Lido, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guacamole$9.95
Served with Chips.
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Standard Toppings for Poke Bowls are Cucumber, Soy Beans, Seaweed Salad, & topped with Crunchy Chili Garlic!
Ahi Poké$21.95
Served with Chips.
More about Bear Flag Fish Company
Wild Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

407 31st st, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari
More about Wild Taco
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
Taco Rosa- Newport Beach image

 

Taco Rosa- Newport Beach

2632 San Miguel Rd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
T/BLK CALAMARI$6.00
Blackened calamari, chipotle aioli & Oaxaca cheese, cabbage relish, avocado-cilantro crema & queso fresco
More about Taco Rosa- Newport Beach
Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's Eastbluff

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Eggrolls$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
Mucho Nachos$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
Eastbluff Burrito$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
Billy's at the Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Billy's at the Beach

2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (3275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$21.00
More about Billy's at the Beach
Item pic

 

Bello by Sandro Nardone

1200 Bison Ave. Ste. C2, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRITTURA DI CALAMARI$20.00
Tiger Shrimp, Italian “Furikake”, Crispy Meyer Lemon & Basil
More about Bello by Sandro Nardone

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Kale Salad

Avocado Toast

Tomato Soup

Steak Tacos

Spaghetti

Crispy Chicken

Tacos

Shrimp Quesadillas

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston