California burgers in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve california burgers

Mutt's Eastbluff image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mutt's

2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 3.6 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Dreaming Burger$19.00
CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF PATTY, SUN DRIED TOMATO TAPENADE, SWISS CHEESE, AVOCADO, BACON, GRILLED MUSHROOM, GRILLED ONIONS, TOASTED PARMESAN SOURDOUGH BREAD
More about Mutt's
Mutt Lynch's image

PIZZA

Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront

2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
California Dreamin Burger$15.00
A 1/2 pound beef burger placed between grilled Parmesan sourdough toast then spread with sun-dried tomato tapenade. Topped with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese.
More about Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront

