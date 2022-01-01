California burgers in Newport Beach
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|California Dreaming Burger
|$19.00
CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF PATTY, SUN DRIED TOMATO TAPENADE, SWISS CHEESE, AVOCADO, BACON, GRILLED MUSHROOM, GRILLED ONIONS, TOASTED PARMESAN SOURDOUGH BREAD
PIZZA
Mutt Lynch's - 2300 W Oceanfront
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach
|California Dreamin Burger
|$15.00
A 1/2 pound beef burger placed between grilled Parmesan sourdough toast then spread with sun-dried tomato tapenade. Topped with sliced avocado, crisp bacon, grilled onions, mushrooms & melted Swiss cheese.