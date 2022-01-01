Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California salad in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve california salad

zpizza

2549 Eastbluff Dr., Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, avocado, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, choice of dressing
California Salad (C)$55.00
Mixed greens, avocado, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, black olives, choice of dressing for 10 ppl
More about zpizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Z Pizza

3423 Via Lido, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing
California Salad$10.95
Mixed greens, sliced avocado, red onions, crisp cucumber, roma tomatoes, black olives with choice of dressing
More about Z Pizza

