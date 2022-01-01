Cheeseburgers in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Nexx Burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nexx Burger
2727 Newport Blvd, Newport Beach
|Cheeseburger
|$4.75
|1/3 Lb Cheeseburger
|$6.50
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about Mutt's Eastbluff
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mutt's Eastbluff
2531 Eastbluff Drive, Newport Beach
|Southwest Eggrolls
|$16.00
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, corn, black beans and spices then deep fried to a golden brown.
|Mucho Nachos
|$15.00
Choice of Chicken, beef, shrimp
|Eastbluff Burrito
|$19.00
Choice of Chicken, steak, shrimp
More about Mutt Lynch's
PIZZA
Mutt Lynch's
2300 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach
|California Greek
|$14.00
Torn romaine, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, diced tomatoes, sliced cucumber & feta cheese, tossed with Italian dressing.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.00
We serve 1/2 pound beef burger. Your choice-beef, ground turkey, Garden burger or grilled chicken breast. All beef burgers cooked to medium unless specified (no rare). Served with leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & sliced red onion.
|Strawberry Fields
|$14.00
Medley of baby spinach & spring mix, sliced strawberries, red onion, cucumbers, candied walnuts & feta cheese tossed in a sweet blush vinaigrette topped with chicken breast.
More about Malibu Farm
Malibu Farm
3420 Via Oporto 101, Newport Beach
|BLT Caesar Salad
|$19.00
caesar dressing - kale - romaine - tomato -
bacon bits - parmesan cheese
|Mustard Lemon Half Chicken
|$40.00
whole grain mustard sauce - kale apple salad - toasted pumpkin seeds - roasted butternut squash - white & red quinoa rice
|Vegan Coconut Curry
|$25.00
tofu -onion & peppers - asparagus - sugar snap peas - broccoli florets - coconut curry sauce - white & red quinoa rice