Chicken pasta in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta

zpizza

2549 Eastbluff Dr., Newport Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Pasta$11.95
penne pasta, basil pesto, chicken breast, mushrooms, basil
More about zpizza
Bosscat Newport Beach

4647 MacArthur Blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 5 (263 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN CALIFORNIA CITRUS PASTA$26.00
More about Bosscat Newport Beach

