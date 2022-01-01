Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom image

TACOS

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guacamole$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
Pollo Asado Taco$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
More about Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Champagnes Bistro and Deli

1260 Bison Avenue, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich$10.35
Chicken Almond Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bread.
More about Champagnes Bistro and Deli
Wild Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Wild Taco

407 31st st, Newport Beach

Avg 4.4 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup & Salad$13.00
More about Wild Taco
Scratch Bakery Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Scratch Bakery Cafe

561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Melt$14.95
Chicken Salad Salad$13.95
Romaine and mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and a scoop of Chicken Salad with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad$14.95
More about Scratch Bakery Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
Cinnamon Sugar Beignets$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
Fish & Chips$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café
A Market image

SANDWICHES

A Market

3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4 (241 reviews)
Takeout
BLTA$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
Standard$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
Green Machine Wrap$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
More about A Market
Billy's at the Beach image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Billy's at the Beach

2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach

Avg 4.2 (3275 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cho Cho$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
Fish and Chips$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
Coconut Shrimp$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.
More about Billy's at the Beach

