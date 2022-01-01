Chicken salad in Newport Beach
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad
TACOS
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach
|Guacamole
|$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
|Pollo Asado Taco
|$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
Champagnes Bistro and Deli
1260 Bison Avenue, Newport Beach
|Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich
|$10.35
Chicken Almond Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bread.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD
Wild Taco
407 31st st, Newport Beach
|Chicken Tortilla Soup & Salad
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON
Scratch Bakery Cafe
561 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$14.95
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$13.95
Romaine and mixed greens, cucumber, tomato and a scoop of Chicken Salad with your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Salad
|$14.95
The Lighthouse Bayview Café
1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.99
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon, Potatoes, Avocado Crema, Pico de Gallo
|Cinnamon Sugar Beignets
|$7.99
Cream Cheese Icing
|Fish & Chips
|$18.99
House Battered Cod, French Fries, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
SANDWICHES
A Market
3400 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|BLTA
|$12.50
pecanwood-smoked bacon, arugula, tomato, avocado & aioli on multi grain
|Standard
|$10.00
turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a baguette
|Green Machine Wrap
|$12.00
romaine, roasted chicken, pumpkin seeds, fire-roasted peppers, pesto caesar dressing in spinach flatbread
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Billy's at the Beach
2751 W Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
|Cho Cho
|$22.00
Bite sized beef tenderloin skewers marinated in house made teriyaki and served with teriyaki glaze, white sesame seeds, and scallions.
|Fish and Chips
|$27.00
Lightly beer battered Hawaiian Ono served with french fries and a lemon wedge
|Coconut Shrimp
|$26.00
Four Jumbo butterflied coconut shrimp golden fried and served with sweet and spicy thai sauce.