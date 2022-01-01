Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Newport Beach

Go
Newport Beach restaurants
Toast

Newport Beach restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom image

TACOS

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Guacamole$6.00
Fresh handmade guac topped with pico de gallo and tajin.
Pollo Asado Taco$5.50
Grilled pollo, marinated in classic seasonings topped with red onion and cilantro served in a corn tortilla with chips and lime.
Carne Asada Taco$5.50
Our house marinated asada with jalapenos, onion, cilantro -served in a corn tortilla served with lime
More about Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Champagnes Bistro and Deli

1260 Bison Avenue, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Almond Salad Sandwich$10.35
Chicken Almond Salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and spicy mustard on your choice of bread.
More about Champagnes Bistro and Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Newport Beach

Lasagna

Lobster Rolls

Reuben

Crispy Tacos

Veggie Burritos

Hummus

Meatball Subs

Tacos

Map

More near Newport Beach to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Huntington Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Corona Del Mar

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston