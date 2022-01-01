Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Newport Beach

Newport Beach restaurants
Newport Beach restaurants that serve chilaquiles

TACOS

Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom

3107 Newport blvd, Newport Beach

Avg 4.7 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Chilaquiles Verdes
Tortilla chips drenched in salsa topped with your choice of protein, crema, house pickled onions, cotija cheese and cilantro
Pollo Asado Chilaquiles Verdes
Tortilla chips drenched in salsa topped with your choice of protein, crema, house pickled onions, cotija cheese and cilantro
Pollo Asado Chilaquiles Rojos
Tortilla chips drenched in salsa topped with your choice of protein, crema, house pickled onions, cotija cheese and cilantro
More about Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
The Lighthouse Bayview Café

1600 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Chilaquiles$18.99
Flank Steak, Queso Fresco, Avocado Sauce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, House Made Tortilla Chips, Guajillo Red Sauce or Salsa Verde
More about The Lighthouse Bayview Café

